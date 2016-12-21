Two construction projects continue in Tehachapi
Mill Street was reopened at Highway 58 on Dec. 13, but two other construction projects will continue in greater Tehachapi during the week of Dec. 26 to Jan 2. Shoulders will be closed on Valley Boulevard from Mulberry to Curry streets, according to a news release from the city. Crews will be pouring concrete for sidewalks and working to improve storm drains, curbs, gutters and bike lanes.
