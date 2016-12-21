Three THS students hit by vehicle in campus parking lot
Three THS students were hit by a vehicle shortly after noon Thursday, Dec. 15. One student was taken to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley with moderate injuries. The other two were taken to San Joaquin Community Hospital in Bakersfield.
