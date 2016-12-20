Services pending for Dick Johnson, fo...

Services pending for Dick Johnson, former Tehachapi News co-publisher

Funeral services are pending for Richard Myron "Dick" Johnson, longtime resident and former co-publisher of the Tehachapi News, who died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2016. He was 88. "He was at his home in Tehachapi, and surrounded by the ones he loved," said his son Scott Johnson later that day.

