Services pending for Dick Johnson, former Tehachapi News co-publisher
Funeral services are pending for Richard Myron "Dick" Johnson, longtime resident and former co-publisher of the Tehachapi News, who died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2016. He was 88. "He was at his home in Tehachapi, and surrounded by the ones he loved," said his son Scott Johnson later that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
|AVC training people to work at Northrop...
|Dec 1
|Tony
|1
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Dec 1
|BidgeBrendanB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC