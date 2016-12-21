Rotary Club hosts 20th annual Senior ...

Rotary Club hosts 20th annual Senior Holiday Luncheon

Thursday Dec 15

The Rotary Club of Tehachapi held its 20th annual Senior Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 8. This event started with eight in attendance, and, over the years, has grown to more than 300 local seniors gathering for friendship and a full turkey lunch with all the fixings. The seniors were greeted at the entrance to the community hall at St. Malachy's by two very beautiful reindeer provided by Windswept Ranch.

