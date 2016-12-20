riibbon cutting
The ribbon-cutting cutting ceremony to announce that Adventist Health was officially taking over the operations of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
|AVC training people to work at Northrop...
|Dec 1
|Tony
|1
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Dec 1
|BidgeBrendanB
|5
