Photo Gallery: Symphony, chorus perform for the holiday

Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus Director Kathy Kelly, a soprano, performs J.S. Bach's Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland Cantata BWV 61. Soprano soloist Lauren Loo performs J.S. Bach's Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland Cantata BWV 61 in its original German. Children and music lovers of various ages enjoyed the evening's musical performance.

