Photo Gallery: Symphony, chorus perform for the holiday
Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus Director Kathy Kelly, a soprano, performs J.S. Bach's Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland Cantata BWV 61. Soprano soloist Lauren Loo performs J.S. Bach's Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland Cantata BWV 61 in its original German. Children and music lovers of various ages enjoyed the evening's musical performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
|AVC training people to work at Northrop...
|Dec 1
|Tony
|1
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Dec 1
|BidgeBrendanB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC