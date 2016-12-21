Natural Sightings: Keeping warm in their down jackets
Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo near Water Canyon Road of a small covey of California Quail huddled against the cold of a snowy Tehachapi day. If birds appear fatter or fluffier in cold weather, it's because they are: They fluff their feathers out to create more air pockets to increase the insulating value of their feathers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mon
|Now_What-
|2
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|AVC training people to work at Northrop...
|Dec '16
|Tony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC