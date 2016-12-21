Natural Sightings: Cooling off on a warm day
Heather Liebman took this photo in Stallion Springs of an American Elk bull , which are also known as Rocky Mountain Elk, as it was cooling off in a pond with a curtain of Cattails in the background. This appears to be a youngish bull, so he was probably kept away from prospective cow mates by a dominant bull.
