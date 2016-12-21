Natural Sightings: A master of perch hunting

Marsha Morris took this photo at her Golden Hills home of a large Red-tailed Hawk perched in an old Blue Oak . One of the first things to check when you see a large raptor in the Tehachapi Mountains is for the presence of a dark hood or cowl - if the bird has a dark brown head, chin and nape, then it probably is a Red-tailed Hawk.

