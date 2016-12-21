KCSO: Keep the peace call leads to de...

KCSO: Keep the peace call leads to deputy shooting man in abdomen

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Tehachapi News

A fight during a keep the peace call led to a man being shot in the abdomen by a Tehachapi Kern County Sheriff's deputy the night of Dec. 11, according to details released by the office Wednesday. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Gabriel Romo went to a house in the 19500 block of Cherry Lane after receiving a report of a missing child, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

