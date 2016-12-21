Jim and Cheryl Wilson named 'Citizens...

Jim and Cheryl Wilson named 'Citizens of the Year'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

This year, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and the Tehachapi News have recognized not one Citizen of the Year, but two. It is with great pride that we announce that Jim and Cheryl Wilson have been named Citizens of the Year for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) 14 hr Now_What- 7
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec 6 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec 6 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec 6 Steve 9
AVC training people to work at Northrop... Dec 1 Tony 1
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Dec 1 BidgeBrendanB 5
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC