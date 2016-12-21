Jim and Cheryl Wilson named 'Citizens of the Year'
This year, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and the Tehachapi News have recognized not one Citizen of the Year, but two. It is with great pride that we announce that Jim and Cheryl Wilson have been named Citizens of the Year for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
