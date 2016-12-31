Eolus acquires majority stake in Cali...

Eolus acquires majority stake in Californian wind project and places...

Friday Dec 30

Eolus North America, Inc has signed an agreement to acquire a 60 % membership interest in Wind Wall Development, LLC from ZCF Wind Wall, LLC. Eolus North America, Inc has also placed an order with Vestas securing wind turbine components sufficient to secure the ability to capture the full value of the PTC for the first 40 MW of its project pipeline. Eolus North America, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eolus Vind AB Sweden, is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with ZCF Wind Wall LLC in a joint venture to develop and construct a wind farm near Tehachapi, CA.

