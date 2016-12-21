Dunkin' Donuts to open Dec. 28

Eleven months after the city's Planning Commission unanimously approved its construction, Dunkin' Donuts will open its doors and drive-thru window at 9 a.m. Dec. 28. Located at 540 Tucker Road, the Tehachapi Dunkin' Donuts will feature the brand's full array of signature menu items. Patrons will be able to enjoy fresh brewed coffee, Cold Brew, lattes, macchiato, iced and frozen beverages and baked goods, sandwiches and seasonal favorites such as the new Creme Brulee, Peppermint Mocha and Salted Caramel coffee, lattes and macchiatos.

