Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey rides into town

Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey has made several trips to Tehachapi. He played to a sold-out crowd in Fiddlers Crossing in 2013 and the Beekay Theatre in 2015, and with ticket sales again brisk this year, he will play another concert at the BeeKay on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. Stamey is one of the most popular singer-songwriters on the cowboy circuit today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.