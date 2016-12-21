Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey rides into town
Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey has made several trips to Tehachapi. He played to a sold-out crowd in Fiddlers Crossing in 2013 and the Beekay Theatre in 2015, and with ticket sales again brisk this year, he will play another concert at the BeeKay on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. Stamey is one of the most popular singer-songwriters on the cowboy circuit today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
|AVC training people to work at Northrop...
|Dec 1
|Tony
|1
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Dec 1
|BidgeBrendanB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC