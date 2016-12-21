Council scraps safe school bids for now
With bids coming in higher than expected, the Tehachapi City Council decided to reject all bids on the Safe Routes to School Project. "Staff had diligently done the design of this project in preparing for construction," Jay Schlosser, head of development services for the city, said at the Dec. 19 council meeting.
