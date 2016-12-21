Contract awarded for new Golden Hills well
The Golden Hills Community Services District approved a bid for new well construction for the Antelope Dam Construction Project. The new well will be near Steuber and Highline roads on the east side of Tehachapi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
