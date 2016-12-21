Community Voices: Park improvements make our community stronger

If you haven't had a chance to go by Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, I would encourage you to go check it out. Our partners at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District have done an incredible job updating the play equipment on the playgrounds for both children under the age of 5, and for kids from 5 through 12. I only wish we'd had amazing playground equipment like that when I was a kid! That improvement and many others make we want to publicly thank them for their work so if you'll indulge me, I'll do just that.

