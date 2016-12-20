2016 in Review: Park district has lot...

2016 in Review: Park district has lots doing in first half of year

The TVRPD had to look at cutting down some damaged trees in Central Park in the first half of 2016. The pool was closed for part of the year, the annual fishing derby was canceled, but the district also worked on major renovations to several of its venues.

