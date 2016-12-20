2016 in Review: Healthcare District finalizes partnership in second half of year
Eugene Suksi, chief executive officer for the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, received a $30,000 bonus for getting the construction of the new hospital on track. Eugene Suksi, chief executive officer for the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, received a $30,000 bonus for getting the construction of the new hospital on track.
