Deputies: Husband kills estranged wife, then hangs himself
Authorities say a man who shot his estranged wife in the leg four months ago has now killed her at her North Carolina home before hanging himself. Alexander County deputies said 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher shot 33-year-old Ami Fletcher in the head at her Taylorsville home Saturday night.
