Three charged in Alexander County home break-in
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, a witness called 911 saying two men and a woman were using a pry tool to gain entry to a home on Payne's Dairy Road around 6 p.m. June 22. The witness told 911 they saw the three people steal a TV, safe and a weed eater from the property. While heading to the scene, deputies said they saw a white Toyota vehicle on Old Landfill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|AJA
|19
|Exploitation or truth?
|Jun 19
|Dannyboy
|1
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Jun 15
|Menakov
|95
|Club Cabaret Now Open Mon-Thur As A Regular Bar
|Jun 13
|mhenry1990
|1
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|Jun 12
|Yupp
|27
|licence check - NOW !! Entrapment (Jun '13)
|Jun 11
|Frank
|8
|Sweep Stakes And Gambling In Longview (Sep '13)
|Jun 11
|Creeper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC