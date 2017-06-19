Three charged in Alexander County hom...

Three charged in Alexander County home break-in

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, a witness called 911 saying two men and a woman were using a pry tool to gain entry to a home on Payne's Dairy Road around 6 p.m. June 22. The witness told 911 they saw the three people steal a TV, safe and a weed eater from the property. While heading to the scene, deputies said they saw a white Toyota vehicle on Old Landfill Road.

Taylorsville, NC

