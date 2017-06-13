Summer on the Square Free Concert Ser...

Summer on the Square Free Concert Series kicks off with The Ya Yas Band, Friday, June 16

Tuesday Jun 13

The Ya Yas Band will start the season's free Summer on the Square concerts on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Taylorsville, NC

