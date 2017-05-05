New store, Pleasantries, opens on E. Main Ave. in Taylorsville
Shown L-R at the Pleasantries ribbon cutting held May 5, 2017: Lavonda Weaver, Stacy Hingson, Russ Harrow , Jennifer Martin , Wendy Bumgarner , Stephanie Holland, and Gabe Garnto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|KShot
|18
|Job opening
|May 10
|Freddie James
|1
|Hickory police trying to find man who robbed Ch...
|May 10
|Smart one
|1
|12 tribes? Yellow Deli Hiddenite NC
|May 3
|WTHNot
|1
|Juvenile charged after man found fatally shot i...
|May 2
|found out
|2
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Just me
|152
|William McNeill
|Apr 30
|Majority-membersF...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC