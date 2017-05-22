Grandparents, four teens charged in a...

Grandparents, four teens charged in accidental shooting of Alexander Co teen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: WBTV

Six people have been charged in connection to the Wednesday morning accidental shooting of a 15-year-old from Alexander County near Taylorsville. The grandparents of the teen were arrested Thursday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylorsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to know when Wanda Shew Deal DIES (Oct '14) May 18 MDH 5
restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12) May 17 ben 93
Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13) May 16 ttipb 26
12 tribes? Yellow Deli Hiddenite NC May 15 Achildo Adonay 3
Prostitution at deluxe inn May 15 Ness_E 4
outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11) May 15 Grasshopper 122
Rude people at Granite Falls Pharmacy (Mar '14) May 14 catcountry 5
See all Taylorsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylorsville Forum Now

Taylorsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylorsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Taylorsville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC