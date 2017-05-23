Family Care Center Athletic Screening...

Family Care Center Athletic Screenings set for May 30

Tuesday May 23

Iredell Family Care Center in Taylorsville is offering discounted Athletic Screenings for Alexander County athletes on Tuesday, May 30, from 5-7 pm in the Alexander Central High School varsity gym.

