Elisha Bebber 04

Elisha Bebber 04

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Taylorsville Times

A Dedication Ceremony naming the Thomas E . Bebber, Sr., Alexander County Law Enforcement Center is planned on Friday, June 2, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the center, located at 91 Commercial Park Avenue in Taylorsville .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylorsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom arrested for stealing baby food (Sep '10) Jun 7 MARTY MCDANIEL 22
restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12) Jun 6 Genuann28 94
Sweep Stakes And Gambling In Longview (Sep '13) Jun 6 angelafinley26 6
12 tribes? Yellow Deli Hiddenite NC May 31 WTHNot 4
Catawba Mall May 28 Menakov 1
licence check - NOW !! Entrapment (Jun '13) May 26 BgDiesel92 7
Need to know when Wanda Shew Deal DIES (Oct '14) May 18 MDH 5
See all Taylorsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylorsville Forum Now

Taylorsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylorsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Taylorsville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC