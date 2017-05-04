Deputies: Officer injured when arrest...

Deputies: Officer injured when arresting break-in suspect in Alexander Co

Wednesday

A Taylorsville man was arrested for allegedly breaking into two homes on Rocky Springs Road Tuesday morning, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said that 41-year-old David Joseph Byrd was later found by deputies around 7 p.m. on Sulphur Springs Road Tuesday evening.

