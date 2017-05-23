Borealis to build dedicated automotive compounding plant in North America
In a bid to strengthen its business as a local material supplier to automotive OEMs and their Tier partners in North America, Vienna-based Borealis will build a dedicated automotive PP compounding plant in Taylorsville, N.C. In a bid to strengthen its business as a local material supplier to automotive OEMs and their Tier partners in North America, Borealis is building a dedicated automotive polypropylene compounding plant in Taylorsville, N.C. In a statement, Vienna-based Borealis said the goal of the new facility is to "step up its capacity, capabilities, and support infrastructure, ensuring that customers in North America receive the same level of service as in the other regions."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
