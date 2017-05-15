Alexander County teen shot at early morning gathering
A 15-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Wednesday morning near Taylorsville. Sheriff Chris Bowman says the teen, along with at least four other teens, were in a shed around 4 a.m. behind a home on Zeb Watts Road.
