Alexander County teen shot at early m...

Alexander County teen shot at early morning gathering

Wednesday May 10

A 15-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Wednesday morning near Taylorsville. Sheriff Chris Bowman says the teen, along with at least four other teens, were in a shed around 4 a.m. behind a home on Zeb Watts Road.

