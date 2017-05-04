a Methadone clinica topic of concern in Elkin -
Opioid addiction has been deemed an epidemic issue, and the tri-county area is not immune to this problem. But as one doctor tries to bring a new addiction treatment facility to Elkin, he is facing opposition from business and community members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|12 tribes? Yellow Deli Hiddenite NC
|May 3
|WTHNot
|1
|Juvenile charged after man found fatally shot i...
|May 2
|found out
|2
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Just me
|152
|William McNeill
|Apr 30
|Majority-membersF...
|1
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|Apr 29
|DirtyBoot
|39
|Rude people at Granite Falls Pharmacy (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Majority-membersF...
|4
|turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13)
|Apr 28
|smart one
|16
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC