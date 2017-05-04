a Methadone clinica topic of concern in Elkin

a Methadone clinica topic of concern ...

Opioid addiction has been deemed an epidemic issue, and the tri-county area is not immune to this problem. But as one doctor tries to bring a new addiction treatment facility to Elkin, he is facing opposition from business and community members.

