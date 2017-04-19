Part of the action from the 2016 Sugar Loaf VFD Truck & Tractor Pull.
The Sugar Loaf Volunteer Fire Dept. will host a Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday, April 22. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and pulling begins at 6 p.m. The location is at 296 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Ext.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juvenile charged after man found fatally shot i...
|Tue
|found out
|2
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Just me
|152
|William McNeill
|Apr 30
|Majority-membersF...
|1
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|Apr 29
|DirtyBoot
|39
|Rude people at Granite Falls Pharmacy (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Majority-membersF...
|4
|turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13)
|Apr 28
|smart one
|16
|Deluxe inn room 211
|Apr 28
|smart one
|3
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC