LR's Abbey Hartsell Named The 2017 So...

LR's Abbey Hartsell Named The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women's Golfer Of Year

Friday Apr 7

Hartsell, a sophomore from Taylorsville, N.C., has the league's lowest scoring average so far this year .

