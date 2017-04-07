LR's Abbey Hartsell Named The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women's Golfer Of Year
Hartsell, a sophomore from Taylorsville, N.C., has the league's lowest scoring average so far this year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Ithink
|37
|Deluxe inn room 211
|Mon
|Curious Pete
|2
|Prostitution at deluxe inn
|Mon
|Curious Pete
|2
|AA Entertainment (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Curious Pete
|69
|turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13)
|Mon
|susan
|15
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Apr 14
|Kilroy
|85
|Problems with Blue Ridge Electric (May '08)
|Apr 13
|Flowers
|19
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC