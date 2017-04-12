Colleagues say woman's life was lived helping others
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County staff and volunteers gathered on Saturday to celebrate the life of a woman who has impacted lives across the county, state and globe through her work with the local charity. Mary Gibbs, who managed and helped open both the Denver and Lincolnton ReStore facilities, passed away on March 25 after suffering a heart attack while visiting family in Tennessee with her husband.
