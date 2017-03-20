Marcella Hart Bolick
Born Marcella "Polly" Hart on February 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Arthur and Alice Brewer Hart of Burke County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deluxe inn room 211
|3 hr
|Jamie curtis
|1
|Taylorsville teacher suspended for showing clas... (Sep '13)
|Feb 27
|Rainbow Kid
|54
|Monte Sherrill
|Feb '17
|Stephanie Allison
|2
|Deputies: Alexander Co. church vandalized over ...
|Nov '16
|State of Florida
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|mower stolen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|homerun1
|1
|missing person (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Stephanie schaeffer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC