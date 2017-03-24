Criminal Charges - 3-24-17
Tod Jaa Dazu-Juan Tilley, 31, of 122 Jay Dr. in Taylorsville was charged Mar. 17 with one count of non-support of family. A $550 bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is State of Florida still here?
|Wed
|conrack
|1
|Prostitution at deluxe inn
|Mar 21
|Ashabah
|1
|Satanic sexual society (Feb '16)
|Mar 21
|Skippy
|4
|long john silver's location
|Mar 21
|plank lover
|1
|Deluxe inn room 211
|Mar 20
|Jamie curtis
|1
|Taylorsville teacher suspended for showing clas... (Sep '13)
|Feb 27
|Rainbow Kid
|54
|Monte Sherrill
|Feb '17
|Stephanie Allison
|2
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC