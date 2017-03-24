Criminal Charges - 3-24-17

Criminal Charges - 3-24-17

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Tod Jaa Dazu-Juan Tilley, 31, of 122 Jay Dr. in Taylorsville was charged Mar. 17 with one count of non-support of family. A $550 bond was set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylorsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is State of Florida still here? Wed conrack 1
Prostitution at deluxe inn Mar 21 Ashabah 1
Satanic sexual society (Feb '16) Mar 21 Skippy 4
long john silver's location Mar 21 plank lover 1
Deluxe inn room 211 Mar 20 Jamie curtis 1
News Taylorsville teacher suspended for showing clas... (Sep '13) Feb 27 Rainbow Kid 54
Monte Sherrill Feb '17 Stephanie Allison 2
See all Taylorsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylorsville Forum Now

Taylorsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylorsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Taylorsville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC