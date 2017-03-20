Caitlyn Price Memorial Golf Tourney s...

Caitlyn Price Memorial Golf Tourney set April 7 at Brushy Mtn. Golf Club

The 7th Annual Caitlyn McLeod Price Scholarship Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Friday, April 7, at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville.

