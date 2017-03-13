Woman, 66, accused of shipping stolen cars overseas
A 66-year-old Taylorsville woman is accused of receiving stolen cars from out of state and shipping them overseas. Sandra Kelley was jailed on $100,000 bail after Alexander County sheriff's investigators charged her last week with 10 counts of felony receiving stolen goods/property, The Taylorsville Time reported.
