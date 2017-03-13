Woman, 66, accused of shipping stolen...

Woman, 66, accused of shipping stolen cars overseas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Courier-Tribune

A 66-year-old Taylorsville woman is accused of receiving stolen cars from out of state and shipping them overseas. Sandra Kelley was jailed on $100,000 bail after Alexander County sheriff's investigators charged her last week with 10 counts of felony receiving stolen goods/property, The Taylorsville Time reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylorsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taylorsville teacher suspended for showing clas... (Sep '13) Feb 27 Rainbow Kid 54
Monte Sherrill Feb '17 Stephanie Allison 2
News Deputies: Alexander Co. church vandalized over ... Nov '16 State of Florida 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
mower stolen (Jul '16) Jul '16 homerun1 1
missing person (Jul '10) Jun '16 Stephanie schaeffer 4
News Vote about selling alcohol in Alexander County ... (Mar '13) Jun '16 Budd Man 11
See all Taylorsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylorsville Forum Now

Taylorsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylorsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Taylorsville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,671 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC