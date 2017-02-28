Pfeiffer's Pennell earns Player of the Week honors for second time
Pfeiffer University's Makenzie Pennell was named the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week, while King University's Emma Hughes was tabbed the Conference Carolinas Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played Feb. 20-26, the Conference announced Tuesday.
