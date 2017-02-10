Man airlifted after crashing undernea...

Man airlifted after crashing underneath semi-trailer

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Taylorsville Times

The driver of this Jeep Cherokee is hospitalized after crashing on the night of February 9 on NC 90 East near Taylorsville Glass Inc. A Hiddenite man is hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a parked car and semi-trailers along NC 90 East in Taylorsville.

