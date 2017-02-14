Crime 16 mins ago 1:09 p.m.2 charged after gun found on school grounds

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. Two people were arrested after authorities in Alexander County found a gun in their vehicle at an elementary school. According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, Lee Roy Lingerfelt III, 26, of Lenoir, and Carrie Marie Adkins, 27, of Taylorsville, were charged with felony possession and alteration of a serial number on a weapon after a .32-caliber revolver was found in the glove compartment of their vehicle at Wittenburg Elementary.

