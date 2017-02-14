Crime 16 mins ago 1:09 p.m.2 charged ...

Crime 16 mins ago 1:09 p.m.2 charged after gun found on school grounds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. Two people were arrested after authorities in Alexander County found a gun in their vehicle at an elementary school. According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, Lee Roy Lingerfelt III, 26, of Lenoir, and Carrie Marie Adkins, 27, of Taylorsville, were charged with felony possession and alteration of a serial number on a weapon after a .32-caliber revolver was found in the glove compartment of their vehicle at Wittenburg Elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylorsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any reviews of Convergys? Job Wise? (Jan '09) 1 hr ConvergysROX 211
Share the road 7 hr Ken 4
Vintage electric cook stove 10 hr Joe 3
Murder at Wayneos last year (Jun '09) 10 hr Jim 24
Was it true? 10 hr Jon 1
Monte Sherrill Sun Stephanie Allison 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 11 Shelba 16
See all Taylorsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylorsville Forum Now

Taylorsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylorsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Mexico
  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Taylorsville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,888,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC