US 64 shut down due to overturned pickup
Authorities had to close U.S. 64 between McClain Road and Old Mountain Road on Monday evening, January 23, 2017, after a truck overturned on the road shoulder and rolled over down an embankment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lloyd Garner (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Cashed
|3
|What is sin really? (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Joshua
|3
|mike kinder (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Josh
|2
|Hickory NC most racist place I've ever been (an... (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Davidson
|253
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Davidson
|151
|@#kip#@ #$mace%$
|2 hr
|Davidson
|1
|What Jerry offered (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|Wilma
|32
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC