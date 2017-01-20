Senior Alexis Anthony defends against a South Iredell player Friday night.
The Alexander Central Lady Cougars started the game off with stingy defense in the first half: holding the Vikings to 15 points and forcing 12 turnovers in a 58-38 win over South Iredell on Friday night, January 20, in Taylorsville.
