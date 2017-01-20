Senior Alexis Anthony defends against...

Senior Alexis Anthony defends against a South Iredell player Friday night.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Taylorsville Times

The Alexander Central Lady Cougars started the game off with stingy defense in the first half: holding the Vikings to 15 points and forcing 12 turnovers in a 58-38 win over South Iredell on Friday night, January 20, in Taylorsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylorsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) 11 hr Secret Asian Man 28
Murder at Wayneos last year (Jun '09) Tue Freda 23
Sigmonsucks (May '14) Jan 30 Kstarnesforcc 15
Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12) Jan 28 Jeff Erson 150
News Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07) Jan 27 Margarette51 4
Searching For Joseph Smith Jan 24 Anonymous 1
Why men don't have to pay child support anymore... Jan 23 Hahahaha 3
See all Taylorsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylorsville Forum Now

Taylorsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylorsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Taylorsville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC