Online hack exposes 1,100 employees' W2s at Alexander County company
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monte Sherrill
|11 hr
|Stephanie Allison
|2
|Share the road
|23 hr
|Ken
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Sat
|Shelba
|17
|11111(kip***mace)2222
|Sat
|Steve
|1
|Lloyd Garner (Jul '16)
|Feb 10
|Cashed
|3
|What is sin really? (Apr '16)
|Feb 10
|Joshua
|3
|mike kinder (Jul '16)
|Feb 10
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC