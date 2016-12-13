Stony Point Post Office damaged in mi...

Stony Point Post Office damaged in midnight fire Dec. 11

Tuesday Dec 13

Investigators are probing a fire which caused about $6,000 damage to the Stony Point Post Office about midnight on Sunday morning, December 11. The fire was reported about 12:24 a.m. on Sunday.

