Stony Point Post Office damaged in midnight fire Dec. 11
Investigators are probing a fire which caused about $6,000 damage to the Stony Point Post Office about midnight on Sunday morning, December 11. The fire was reported about 12:24 a.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taylorsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Donnies dong
|22
|outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11)
|Sat
|true news
|114
|Head
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|8
|Hickory Prostitutes
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|10
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Fri
|proud us farmer
|13
|Hickory NC most racist place I've ever been (an... (Mar '11)
|Fri
|proud us farmer
|250
|Christmas
|Fri
|City
|1
Find what you want!
Search Taylorsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC