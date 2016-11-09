All 6 alcohol referenda pass
The hotly contested issue of Alcohol Beverage Control , both countywide and in the Town of Taylorsville, were passed by a wide margin on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to unofficial results.
Comments
Add your comments below
