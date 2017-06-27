Justice Don Willett's Texas Food Rules, and More A.M. Intel

Justice Don Willett's Texas Food Rule...

Monday Jun 12

No beans in chili 1 = you 2 = y'all 3+ = all y'all No peas in guacamole BBQ is a food group Tea = iced tea Ranch goes w/ everything https://t.co/ndOk1OkOHo - Food & Wine hung out with pitmaster Wayne Mueller at Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas on a Chevrolet-sponsored trip. The writer talked to the pitmaster about the historic bones of the building, from its previous life as a gym to the jukebox, how the pit was made, and how he left corporate life to return to his barbecue legacy .

