Ex-officer sues Jacksonville police chief

A man is suing Jacksonville Police Chief Geoffrey Herweg on accusations that the man was improperly forced to resign when Herweg was his supervisor at a New Mexico police department. The lawsuit, filed by former officer Travis Anthony Hobbs, states that Hobbs was forced to resign from the Lovington Police Department in August 2015 over an unproven complaint of misconduct that Herweg investigated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.