For decades, Cubans received preferential treatment when seeking aslyum to the U.S. But policy changes by Presidents Obama and Trump have stranded many Cubans in prison. Cubans seeking status stuck in legal limbo For decades, Cubans received preferential treatment when seeking aslyum to the U.S. But policy changes by Presidents Obama and Trump have stranded many Cubans in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.