Cubans seeking status stuck in legal limbo

Monday Jun 19 Read more: USA Today

For decades, Cubans received preferential treatment when seeking aslyum to the U.S. But policy changes by Presidents Obama and Trump have stranded many Cubans in prison. Cubans seeking status stuck in legal limbo For decades, Cubans received preferential treatment when seeking aslyum to the U.S. But policy changes by Presidents Obama and Trump have stranded many Cubans in prison.

