Cubans seeking status stuck in legal limbo
For decades, Cubans received preferential treatment when seeking aslyum to the U.S. But policy changes by Presidents Obama and Trump have stranded many Cubans in prison. Cubans seeking status stuck in legal limbo For decades, Cubans received preferential treatment when seeking aslyum to the U.S. But policy changes by Presidents Obama and Trump have stranded many Cubans in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Taylor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Hisey Married A Man
|Apr '17
|Jenny Craig
|1
|Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Kendra Bettina Ri...
|3
|Need internet recommendations (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|GMH
|1
|Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|my bad
|1
|Wife of Austin-area teacher alerts police to hu... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|g
|1
|ƒound Cairn Terrier Dog (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Sue Bump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Taylor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC