Lone Star Round Up - A Hot Rodder's Shangri-La
When the Lonestar Round-Up, sponsored by The Kontinentals Car Club, hits Austin, TX in early April each year it's like the whole dang town has turned into a cool car Shangri-La. The very air vibrates with sweet exhaust notes from engines housed in pre-1964 American automobiles and the Americana music that Austin, The Live Music Capital of the World, is famous for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
Taylor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Hisey Married A Man
|Apr '17
|Jenny Craig
|1
|Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Kendra Bettina Ri...
|3
|Need internet recommendations (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|GMH
|1
|Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|my bad
|1
|Wife of Austin-area teacher alerts police to hu... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|g
|1
|ƒound Cairn Terrier Dog (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Sue Bump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Taylor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC