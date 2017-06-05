Lone Star Round Up - A Hot Rodder's S...

Lone Star Round Up - A Hot Rodder's Shangri-La

Monday May 15

When the Lonestar Round-Up, sponsored by The Kontinentals Car Club, hits Austin, TX in early April each year it's like the whole dang town has turned into a cool car Shangri-La. The very air vibrates with sweet exhaust notes from engines housed in pre-1964 American automobiles and the Americana music that Austin, The Live Music Capital of the World, is famous for.

