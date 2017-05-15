Geppetto Guitars Introduces The Nomad...

Geppetto Guitars Introduces The Nomad Humbucker

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Guitar Player

Geppetto Guitars is happy to introduce its new vintage style, scatterwound humbucker pickup, The Nomad. The Nomad is the first pickup to pay homage to the Dry Z pickup, and is the result of cracking the "recipe code" to these infamous pickups that were used in Japanese copies of American guitars produced by Greco and Tokai in the late '70s and into the '80s.

